Golden Terra Oil wins Best Cooking Oil Brand at African Brand Innovation Summit

Golden Terra Soya Oil, one of Nigeria’s prominent cooking oil brands, has won the prestigious award of the Best Premium Cooking Oil Brand at the recent African Brand Innovation Summit.

This highly anticipated event brought together industry leaders, experts, and innovators from across Nigeria to recognise and celebrate outstanding brands that demonstrate innovation, excellence, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

This year’s event saw an impressive pool of nominees, all vying for recognition as the top brand in their respective categories. However, Golden Terra Soya Oil emerged as the undisputed winner in the highly competitive Cooking Oil Brand category, solidifying its position as a trailblazer and a paragon of excellence within the industry.

According to the organisers of the summit, AIPM Nigeria, each brand was carefully assessed based on the set criteria such as innovation, quality, customer satisfaction and market presence. “Golden Terra Soya Oil excelled in all these areas, establishing its position as the leading cooking oil brand that consistently goes above and beyond to meet the evolving needs of consumers by embodying the perfect balance of taste, health and nutrition” it noted.

Deepanjan Roy, Group Executive Director – TGI says “We are honoured to receive this award and be recognised for our efforts to create a superior value cooking oil, we believe that cooking oil should be more than just a basic ingredient and this award is a testament of our efforts to provide consumers with a healthier heart-friendly cooking oil that they can trust.”

Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, upon receiving the award expressed his sincere appreciation, stating, “We truly value this award and do not underestimate its significance. It serves as a reassurance that we are progressing in the right direction towards our goal of offering consumers a quality cooking oil that enhances the lives of the health-conscious consumers in Nigeria.”

Golden Terra Soya Oil is a premium, all-purpose cooking oil made from 100percent pure soya beans, sourced and manufactured in Nigeria. It contains 5x more PUFA (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids) proven to deliver numerous health benefits, like reducing cholesterol, maintaining a healthier heart, enhancing nerve function, boosting brain health and supporting muscle strength.