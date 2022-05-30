Dufil Prima celebrates over 100,000 children across Nigeria

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, said it has celebrated over 100,000 children across the country as part of activities to mark this year’s Children’s Day celebration.

During the Lagos edition, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the first lady of Lagos State, commended the commitment of Dufil Prima Foods for giving the Nigerian children the opportunity to have a memorable Children’s Day across different cities in the country.

“Since the Dufil Prima Foods commenced manufacturing Indomie Noodles and other products 26 years ago, the company has been consistent in celebrating Children’s Day with a series of activities,” she said.

Singing popular nursery rhymes with the children, the Lagos First Lady enumerated the benefits of protecting the interest and visions of today’s children as they are the adults of tomorrow, who would assume many positions in medicine, farming, politics, and engineering, in the future.

The First Lady told the children that their parents and guardians count on them (children) for a glorious future.

“You have a responsibility to repay your parent’s trust and investment in you through an unwavering commitment to excellence and best character. I congratulate all our children in Lagos State and Nigeria as we commemorate another Children’s Day celebration,” she said.

On his part, Tope Ashiwaju, group corporate communications, and events manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, said that in line with the Indomie theme campaign, ‘Show Some Love,’ the company celebrated this year’s Children’s Day by getting many children to participate from different parts of the country.

He said the celebration enables the children to have fun, relate with the brand and engage in educational activities.

“We want children to know that education is key which is why we are engaging them through educative games. This is almost the third generation of Indomie children since starting in1996 as some are now parents. Indomie is always with them either as children or as parents,” he said.

Faith Joshua, the national coordinator of the Indomie Fan Club, said the club is an innovative Corporate Social Responsibility project designed to educate and provide a fun experience to children, thereby enhancing learning among Nigerian children through extra-curricular activities for children between the ages of 4 and 12.

“The Indomie Fan Club which was launched in 2005 has grown in leaps and bounds, providing opportunities for children to participate in various exciting activities such as singing contests, crafts competitions, excursions, road safety awareness, team bonding, and children festivals among others,” Joshua said.