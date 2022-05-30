Itel donates educational items to pupils on Children’s Day

Itel Nigeria has given out libraries, books, school bags, and other educational items to pupils of Command Children School, Ikeja-Lagos to commemorate Children’s Day 2022.

Olamide Adedeji, the Afro-pop star brand ambassador of itel mobile made the donation over the weekend amid a fun fare event tagged, “Stars of Tomorrow”, geared to further place itel brand as people’s number brand.

Olamide shared his childhood experience while urging the children never to lose hope in achieving their dreams, and to embrace hard work secret key to success.

‘‘I am a kid from the corner that chose not to let his environment decide what he becomes. Through hard work, dedication, and prayers you can achieve greatness.

“You can become what you want to become without allowing your background to affect you. It is good to get yourself a mentor. Make sure you are focused.

“To some people, success is power, money, and education, everyone here should be able to have one of these things. Success is a function of the mind. Never be pressured, always put in your best,’’ Olamide said.

He enjoined the children to dream big in life and never to let the environment and ecosystem they found themselves in hold them down.

According to Oke Umurhohwo, the itel marketing manager for West Africa, “Children’s Day is an annual day set aside to celebrate our children, the leaders, pacesetters, and stars of tomorrow.

“It is because of them that we chose to begin the Love Always On initiative, and it is because of them we will continue to give back to society.

“Our children deserve to be celebrated and supported in every possible way because the future belongs to them.’

Umurhohwo applauded itel’s efforts to incorporate sustainable development goals into its core business strategies, making it a brand that does not just provide smartphones and appliances for everyone, but also a brand that cares deeply for the needs of its consumers and society at large.

“With itel, love is always on,” the manager said.

itel Nigeria is a brand that produces smartphones, accessories, televisions, and other appliances.

The firm is known for its Love Always On Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative through which it reaches children and underprivileged communities across the country.

The children-centric event featured face painting, games, and other fun activities children love.