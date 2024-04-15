Chrystallis Conversations, Amstel Malta support women’s growth

Chrystallis Conversations, a women-focused platform, in partnership with Amstel Malta, has supported women’s prospects of stepping into their power and achieving their full potential during the third edition of its Live series, ‘The Good Morning Workshop’.

Chrystallis Conversations, which was founded by Kemi Ogunleye, a media and communications expert, held the workshop in partnership with Amstel Malta and Legend Twist.

“This edition was inspired by the popular maxim: ‘Whenever you wake up is your morning’ and it was designed to be a catalyst for women who have woken up to their potential and are ready to step into their greatness,” she said.

She added that the company created a medium to support women with the information and resources they need to move from potential to performance with the combination of expert advice, personal stories, and a supportive community.

The workshop featured speakers, including award-winning LinkedIn visibility coach, Glory Edozien; strategic communications expert, Ifeoma Williams, and keynote speaker, Omoyemi Akerele, the brains behind Lagos Fashion Week and Style House Files.

In her keynote address, Akerele intrigued the audience with her personal story, highlighting her journey from a career in law to becoming a trailblazer in the African fashion ecosystem.

Omoyemi, who has dedicated over two decades to empowering African designers and propelling the continent’s creative economy, inspired attendees with her passion, drive, tenacity, and unwavering commitment to positive impact.

Edozien spoke on the importance of developing and amplifying one’s brand, while Williams shared insightful strategies on building self-confidence as the key to achieving personal and professional transformation.