Chairman of Green Energy International gets FUPRE award for excellence in corporate leadership

The Chairman of Green Energy International Ltd, Operator of Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML 11, Anthony Adegbulugbe was recently honoured for excellence and integrity in corporate leadership by the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE) in Delta State. Conveying the decision of the centre to honour the Professor of Energy Economics and Planning, Akpofure…