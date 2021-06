Some of Nigeria’s solar installers may be forced to redraft quotes as a key selling point that made solar energy the fastest-growing power source in Nigeria, which was rapidly decreasing costs has hit a speed bump. Data from PVInsights, an real-time price update of all solar components showed the price of solar panels has risen…

