Higher oil prices of $75 and capital expenditure discipline are setting the stage for the highest free cash flow on record for some of the world’s biggest explorers, especially shale oil in the United States (US), a development that may reopen 2014 scars for Nigeria and some of the biggest oil producers in the world….

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login