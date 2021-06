In order to tap into Nigeria’s huge gas reserves, OMAA, an indigenous energy firm has unveiled the country’s first locally assembled natural gas-powered buses along with generators that would run on gas. Chinedu Oguegbu, the company’s founder said the company was committed to maximising Nigeria’s gas potential by scaling the manufacturing of factory-fitted dual-fuel vehicles…

