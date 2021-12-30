Asiko Energy starts construction of project to increase LPG accessibility

Asiko Energy, one of Nigeria’s leading Power and Gas distribution companies, has formally commenced construction of its latest project to increase the accessibility of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Nigerians.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the dual-liquefied gas storage terminal located in Ijora, Lagos State, took place on December 13, 2021, and on completion, the facility will house 5000 metric tonnes of Propane/LPG storage and a 30 million-litre LNG storage tank.

The terminal under construction, when complete, will be the country’s first dual liquified gas fuel terminal, with the ability to receive, store and distribute both LPG and LNG.

Speaking at the ceremony, Felix Ekundayo, Managing Director, Asiko Energy, stated that the project “is the culmination of several years of dedication and hard work by our Company. As we commence the construction of our propane/LPG terminal, we are also laying the foundation for a co-located LNG terminal consisting of a full containment tank making this the first land-based LNG receiving terminal in Africa.”

Ekundayo went on to thank the Board of Directors of Asiko Energy, shareholders, colleagues, financiers, and supply partner of 15 years and counting, the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited. The facility’s construction is being undertaken by OPTECH Engineering PVT. Ltd. of India as the EPC contractors and supervised by ILF Engineers Nigeria Limited as the project management company (PMC). Cozym Process Systems (pipeline) and AYF Development Limited (Civils) are also contractors involved in this project.

Asiko Energy, which began operations fifteen years ago, first commenced operations under the DLPG (domestic LPG) distribution initiative and subsequently went on to pioneer captive power solutions for commercial and industrial applications (using LPG). The company’s vision has always been to become the ultimate gas and clean energy provider in Nigeria.

The company has made numerous investments in the development of LPG infrastructure in Nigeria and has multiple LPG depots across the country as well as a fleet of LPG distribution trucks.

Asiko recently signed a contract with the NLNG for the domestic distribution of LNG, making Asiko the only company to be involved with both the domestic LPG and domestic LNG distribution in Nigeria.