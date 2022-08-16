Asharami Synergy gets 3 ISO certifications, promotes downstream sustainability

Asharami Synergy, an oil & gas company in the downstream sector of Nigeria has received three certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in recognition of the company’s commitment to global quality, health, safety and environmental standards.

The certificates came after the company went through an inspection process carried out by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) which has the responsibility of creating, setting, and promoting standards including process improvement, safety, and quality in several industries including oil and gas.

The certifications include the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System, and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System. This is a major transition from the previously held ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 and ISO 18001:2007

Foluso Sobanjo, MD, Asharami Synergy, said the company’s ISO certifications reinforce Asharami Synergy’s dedication to global standards across its value chain, especially in the areas of bulk storage and aviation fuel supply operations.

Sobanjo said the ISO certifications will further strengthen Asharami Synergy’s resolve to promote quality, safety, environmental sustainability, and energy transition in downstream operations, working in collaboration with national, regional, and global partners.

“As a member of Sahara Group, a leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, we have an unwavering commitment to delivering clean and sustainable energy in Nigeria and across our other downstream operations in Africa,” said Sobanjo.

Sobanjo said that Asharami Synergy would continue to provide direction and leadership for the sector towards ensuring sustained growth and excellent service experience for consumers with its previous International Air Transport Association (IATA) Strategic Partnerships and Joint Inspection Group (JIG) Membership.