Downstream firm Asharami Synergy targets 30% aviation fuel market share

Asharami Synergy Limited, the downstream division of Sahara Group is ramping up investments in technology and innovative solutions to raise its aviation fuel market share to 30 percent from the current 25 percent.

The company which emerged from a consolidation of Sahara Group Downstream Companies with an interest in procurement, storage, and distribution of white products across the country is Nigeria’s first indigenous energy company to operate as an independent Aviation Fuel Marketer for local and international airlines and is looking to consolidate its position in the sector.

Foluso Sobanjo, Head, Sahara Downstream Business, at a press briefing in Lagos said Asharami Synergy Limited, is raising investments in infrastructure, human capital transformation, quality, health, safety, and environmental sustainability to provide seamless operations says, Foluso Sobanjo, Head, Sahara Downstream Business, at a press briefing in Lagos

“We have been at the forefront of Oil and Gas enterprise in the West African region for over twenty years. Asharami Synergy has a formidable presence in the sector, providing best-in-class fuel procurement and distribution solutions by utilizing innovative technology and improved efficiency across the downstream supply chain. Our quest for incrraed market sahre is borne out of our commitment to transforming the sector,” Sobanjo said.

Asharami Synergy which operates in four countries in the Continent has a combined storage capacity of 81 million litres of Aviation fuel otherwise known as ATK.

Read also: Sahara Group urges investments in Africa, Others to achieve low carbon world

The company has over 30 million litres of storage capacity for ATK across various locations in Nigeria with a fleet of ultramodern bowsers spread across various locations, fueling the development and growth of the national and sub-regional economy by providing seamless access to safe and reliable ATK.

Sobaanjo said “safety first and always” is the mantra that drives operations in Asharami SynergyDepot Manager, Asharami Synergy, a development that has earned the company multiple International Standard Organisation certifications.

He said being a strategic partner of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) gives Asharami Synergy global credibility that is driven by a statutory self-responsibility that propels its business operations in compliance with the highest global standards.

“Asharami Synergy is an ISO certified to ISO 9001:2015 (Quality), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety). Our mantra is to Safety First, Safety Always, ensuring that the health and safety of our employees and other stakeholders remain a priority in all business operations,” he added.