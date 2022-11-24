Adewale Adeyipo acquires major stake in CWG

Adewale Adeyipo, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CWG Plc, has acquired a significant percentage of shares in CWG Plc, a Pan-Africa systems solutions company that specialises in a wide array of information technology (IT) services.

This development comes right after the CWG marked its 30th anniversary and unveiled The FifthLab, its fintech arm that would drive the next phase of development by providing solutions to challenges of e-commerce and future businesses and charting the path in making technology available and affordable to the SME sector.

“CWG has an eye for growth”, Adeyipo said. The timely bloom of the various small and medium businesses springing up in Africa have led to a demand to build an ecosystem of business solutions to serve this market.

Read also: DLM Capital, Sofri shine at BusinessDay awards

He said that an organisation’s ability to position the corporate portfolio ahead of these trends may very well determine how well your firm performs in the future as accelerating trends set the tone for the survival and thriving of companies.

Last October, CWG announced the opening of its Dubai, United Arab Emirates office as it rewards its staff to mark the Company’s 30th Anniversary.

The Company in celebrating its 30 years of positioning Africa to maximize the future hosted staff, clients, ex-staff, and family to her anniversary gala to reward and honour them for their efforts and contributions in working with the company to attain this milestone.