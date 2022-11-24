DLM Capital, Sofri shine at BusinessDay awards

DLM Capital and its subsidiary – Sofri (Sofri, powered by Links Microfinance bank), have bagged awards of recognition and excellence at the just concluded BusinessDay Banks’ and Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards 2022.

DLM Capital Group emerged winner of “The principal Finance Firm of the Year 2022” while Sofri was awarded “The Consumer Digital bank of the Year 2022”. Sofri is a financial platform powered by Links MFB, a subsidiary of DLM Capital Group. The respective honours came despite some stiff competition from other formidable nominees.

The Principal Finance Firm of the Year Award was recognized with DLM Capital Group for being the provider of best-in-class deal structuring and a firm that has demonstrated shrewd investment expertise in deploying its own capital – either in the debt or equity layers of the capital structure – to hyper-growth, early- to mid-stage companies with strong upside potential to achieve market-beating returns over the long-term.

Funsho Idowu, MD, Links Microfinance bank, expressed his delight at the recognition of DLM Capital Group and Sofri’s efforts and reiterated the organization’s commitment to developing an investment ecosystem of choice with the strategic intent to empower minds in Africa.

Commenting on the award, he stated “Sofri has enjoyed several recognitions from Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Ghana etc. and it is indeed an honour to receive this award from such a prestigious body as BusinessDay.

“This shows the strength of how impactful our works are felt far and wide. We are committed to delivering the best of services to our consumers and won’t relent’’ he added.

The BAFI award categories cut across banking, insurance, capital markets, investment, pension funds, trustees, registrars, stockbroking, and private equity and the BAFI Awards is supported by the BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit.