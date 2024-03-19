Adaora Umeoji becomes first female Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank Plc has appointed Adaora Umeoji as the Group Managing Director effective June 2024. Though no official statement has been released from the bank, but sources close to this development confirmed it.

This makes her the first female GMD to lead the bank, where she currently serves as the deputy GMD. Umeoji’s appointment is however, subject to the approval of the Central Bank.

Like other financial institutions, there are indications that Zenith Bank will be implementing its holding company (Holdco) structure with the current Group Managing Director, Ebenezer Onyeagwu expected to be named as Chief Executive Officer after his 2-year cooling period as required by guidelines. Onyeagwu has however been appointed Chairman of the board of Zenith Bank United Kingdom.