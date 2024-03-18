Gabriel Ukpeh retires as Zenith Bank’s director

Zenith Bank Plc, one of the top banks in Nigeria, has announced the retirement of Gabriel Ukpeh as its Independent non-executive director, effective March 8, 2024.

According to a statement, his departure follows the end of his 8-year tenure with the bank based on regulatory requirements.

Ukpeh, a business strategist and risk management consultant, served as a senior partner at PwC, specialising in Africa.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria with over 35 years of experience in Financial Audit and Reporting, as well as a member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

He holds a graduate diploma in Business Administration from the University of Warwick, UK, and an M.Sc in Contemporary Accounting from Leeds Metropolitan University, UK.

During his tenure at PwC, he led numerous audit, accounting, and consulting assignments for various financial institutions, multinationals, and local companies, including major banks in Nigeria.