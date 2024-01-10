News of Zenith Bank CEO arrest—false, says Zenith bank

The news currently making the rounds on social media and in some news outlets about the arrest of Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, is entirely false, Zenith Bank said in a statement made available to BusinessDay on Wednesday.

In the press statement signed by Michael Otu, Company Secretary, Zenith Bank rejected the false narrative being spread to the public about Onyeagwu’s arrest in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud carried out by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation by the anti-graft agency.

The financial giant reported that their CEO was working in his office today.

The statement read, “We have become aware of inaccurate reports circulating on social media and certain news outlets alleging that Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank was arrested and held by the EFCC on January 9, 2024, in connection with an alleged fraud at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“We wish to clarify that these reports are entire false. The group managing director was not arrested or detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency and he is currently fulfilling his duties at the bank.

“We are issuing this public statement to dispel the misinformation and ensure that the public and our stakeholders are currently informed.

“Zenith bank remain committed to upholding the highest standard of banking and financial services.”