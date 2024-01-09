Betta Edu: Zenith, Providus, Jaiz banks submit Humanitarian Affairs Ministry documents to EFCC

Top executives of Zenith Bank, Providus Bank, and Jaiz Bank presented to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) transactions documents of the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Ministry on Tuesday.

The documents were presented at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

The documents were presented for considerations in the investigation of an alleged ₦44 billion fraud uncovered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, whose minister, Betta Edu, is also being quizzed regarding a scandal involving N585 million.

Also Halima Shehu, the co-ordinator and chief executive officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, is reported to be under scrutiny for her alleged involvement in the N44 billion scandal.

It has also gathered that the anti-graft agency confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday evening stating.

“The suspended minister and the coordinator have both made new revelations during their interrogations, and the investigation is still ongoing” an EFCC official said.

President Bola Tinubu suspended Betta Edu on Monday, citing her alleged involvement in a N585 million cash transfer saga.

The move was in compliance with the president’s directive for a comprehensive investigation into Edu’s activities within the ministry.