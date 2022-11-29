10Alytics helps Africans across 4 continents land Tech jobs

10Alytics, a renowned data and strategy firm said it has recorded over 22,000 participants in various courses under its virtual training, which has equipped individuals across Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia.

Courses offered include Data Analytics, Business Analysis, Financial Analytics, Human Resource Analytics, and Full Stack Data Science, which have recorded 12,889, 2,392, 1,987, 961, and 4,752 participants, respectively.

The training aims at building capacity and practical application of big data to enable clients to achieve data-driven decision-making. To achieve this, services are tailored to both individuals and corporate bodies.

Founded by Data scientists and Tech entrepreneurs, Adeiza Suleman and Efemena Ikpro, 10Alytics has built a team helping to bridge the skills gap in Nigeria and across the world.

10Alytics offers a value-packed program, which increases the employability of individuals as participants undergo a 1-month growth internship, in addition to other benefits such as CV review sessions, LinkedIn profile optimisation, and interview preparations.

In addition, this year alone, the company has sponsored over 300 undergraduates for data and tech training under its Special ASUU Strike Program, and its International Women’s Day program where scholarships were given to 3 ladies to encourage participation of women in tech. It also encourages healthy competition among data and tech enthusiasts across the country through the 10Alytics Data Hackathon, which sees the top five participants rewarded with cash prizes and internship opportunities.

The Data Analytics Hackathon is one of 10Alytics innovative initiatives to put Nigerians and Africans on the world map by giving them the platform to showcase their data skills and get rewarded for it.

The first edition of the hackathon was held on the 9th and 10th of October 2021 and the second edition followed shortly on the 7th and 8th of May 2022, where over 15 participants won cash prizes and got full-time and internship opportunities in both editions. The third edition is scheduled to be held on December 3 and 4, in partnership with Mustard Insights.

A participant, Rasheed Ogunniran, said, “My experience with 10Alytics has been phenomenal and life-transforming. Ever since I decided to transition to be a Data Analyst, my deliverables have suddenly changed as attested to by my H.O.D. in the office. My progress so far would not have been possible if not for the exemplary tutelage, customer-centric disposition, and value for money of this amazing Institute.

“10Alytics has simplified the following topics for me as a newbie and I can seamlessly boast of a good understanding of Power Query with Dashboard creation, Power BI basics, SQL, and Excel. I am inestimably grateful to the Founder of 10Alytics for this prodigious milestone.”

Similarly, another participant, Samuel Akin-Taylor, said, “I like when someone is patient but also knows what he is teaching; it is a good combination. It was very easy to assimilate, and my background helped also, but the teachers just made it even more seamless.

“What I learned got me a job, literally, I need to say thank you.”

10Alytics is an EdTech helping people learn premium tech skills and lowering the entry barrier into tech for Africans. Focused on building the capacity and practical application of big data to enable participants and clients to achieve data-driven decisions.

Over the past 2 years, 10Alytics has helped over 300 people transition from training to full-time roles as Data Analysts, Scientists, Business Analysts, etc in some of the biggest organizations across different regions including Nigeria, USA, UK, Germany, UAE, Canada, Sweden, France, Ghana just to mention a few. This was achieved by equipping participants with both the technical and soft skills required to land jobs with the biggest organizations anywhere in the world.

The firm also has a consulting arm, which thrives to shape the data culture of organizations: how companies gather, analyze, and extract insights from data.

Some laudable projects delivered to clients involved, designing and deploying Data Warehouses and equipping corporate clients with real-time dashboards of their data, and distilling performance on pre-approved metrics have proven to be useful in enabling companies to make data-driven decisions.