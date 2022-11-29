EGO Foundation moves to groom work-ready youths to curb unemployment

Determined to tackle the high rate of unemployment among youths in Nigeria, the Enterprise, Growth, and Opportunities (EGO) Foundation has partnered with Access bank to launch a work skills programme for undergraduates and fresh graduates.

The programme will help to enhance the entrepreneurial skills of Nigerian graduates by grooming them to be employable, self-reliant, and job creators.

Speaking at the programme held at the Federal College of Education Technical in Lagos, Toluwase Olaniyan, executive director of EGO Foundation, said there is a need for undergraduates and graduates to have the right skill set in order to make the difference in their careers.

Olaniyan lauded Access Bank’s commitment to building a sustainable society through interventions designed to upskill young people.

He also commended First Founders INC, Caladium Consulting Limited, and WordenHCD Limited among others for providing the necessary resources the students require to succeed.

Akinola Ojelade, dean of student affairs of the college, said the skills acquisition event was timely due to the current realities of the world.

Ojelade charged the students to learn all the necessary skills that would make them relevant after their academic programmes.

Taiwo Olaniyan, the head of Business Support at Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, said the State provides grants, low-interest loans, and access to infrastructure to businesses. She encouraged the students not to feel too young to start their own businesses,

Ayo-Bankole Akintujoye, a strategist, took the participants through critical thinking, while David Lanre Messan, a successful entrepreneur handled the strategies to navigate the business space in Nigeria. Ifreke Brendan, head of Human Resources at CreditWave Finance Limited facilitated the CV writing workshop.

EGO Foundation has teamed up with Access Bank to deliver this project in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo State.