SON reiterates importance of food safety to economic development

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has reiterated the importance of food safety to the economic development of the nation just as it warned against sharp practices and food handling.

This was stated by Farouk Salim, the director general (DG) of SON during his recent visit to the Mamuda Group manufacturing factories in Kano state.

Salim lauded Mamuda Group and its leadership for adhering to food safety standards and contributing to the economic development of the country.

“On behalf of the management and staff of SON, I wish to convey our appreciation to your company, and yourself, for your role in the economic development of Nigeria, and the quality of the products of Mamuda group,” Salim stated.

He also commended the Group for its vision that has expanded the firm into a varied business conglomerate while maintaining the highest standards.

According to Salim, SON as a standard enforcement organisation has an extremely high level of monitoring, from recipes to the final products.

“Under my watch, SON is committed to working with companies and investors to ensure that products which have become household brands in the country continue to gain more share of the African market and beyond,” he stated.

Hassan Hammoud, chairman / CEO of Mamuda Group, thanked the SON delegation for the visit which he noted was an indication of the significance that SON attaches to the company’s contributions to the Nigerian economy.

“We are excited to have you here, and we are sure our facilities will meet expectations. As you are aware, Mamuda has over 11,000 employees, and over the years we have been investing heavily to drive our objective because we believe in Nigeria, and we believe in Kano.

“The idea of importing from overseas due to quality is a thing of the past because I know the quality of our products can stand the demands of international regulators,” Hammoud

stated.