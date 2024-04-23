Jiji gets recognition for supporting SMEs with tools to boost revenue, growth

…emerges most friendly online marketplace

Determined to encourage the empowerment of more small businesses in Nigeria, the Association of Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON) has honoured Jiji, Nigeria’s leading online marketplace, as the SME Most Friendly Online Marketing Platform of the year.

Through Jiji’s marketplace many businesses have promoted their products, reached wider markets, ensured ease of doing business and also created jobs for the populace.

The recognition was given to Jiji at the Nigerian National SME Business Awards 2024 organised by the Association of Business Owners of Nigeria in conjunction with the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment in Lagos recently.

It reinforced the company’s outstanding dedication to empowering its network of over 250,000 SMEs. Jiji was applauded for its contribution to the SMEs ecosystem through continuous innovation, robust security systems, and user-friendly features that are designed to help businesses grow.

Other awardees recognised by ASBON for their immense contribution to the SME ecosystem include Visa Nigeria, Bank of Industry, NairaCompare among others.

Majolie Obaje, regional head of PR and Marketing at Jiji, who received the award on behalf of the company, said Jiji was truly honoured to receive the award from ASBON.

“At Jiji, we’re deeply committed to supporting SMEs by providing them with the promotional tools and support they need to boost their revenue and scale their businesses. What drives us to do more is the satisfaction that comes with seeing thousands of businesses go from struggling, to being able to grow an active customer base, increase their sales, and scale nationally.

“As you know, SMEs contribute about 48 percent to Nigeria’s GDP and account for 84 percent of employment. We will continue to create innovative marketing tools and solutions to further strengthen their growth across Nigeria. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to ASBON for this honour, and to our valued users for their continued support and trust in Jiji,” Majolie said.

She encouraged other stakeholders in the public and private sector to keep contributing their quota towards ensuring SMEs not only survive but flourish.