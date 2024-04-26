How Benjamin Oyemolan is transforming Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem

Benjamin Oyemolan, CEO of Platnova Technologies Limited, leverages innovation and technology to address real-world challenges, with a focus on the finance technology (fintech) sector and cross-border financial transactions. His entrepreneurial journey aligns with the emergence of blockchain technology, which holds promise for creating secure, transparent, and efficient financial systems, particularly in Africa.

Oyemolan, in an interview, revealed that his motivation for founding Platnova arose from personal struggles with managing complex cross-border financial transactions. “Platnova was inspired by my own experiences,” he said. “We harness blockchain technology to simplify global financial transactions, offering services such as multi-currency savings vaults, instant currency conversion, and international remittances. Our platform caters to a diverse global audience, facilitating seamless financial interactions worldwide.”

Furthermore, Oyemolan’s foray into the world of technology and entrepreneurship began with a passion for technology and its potential to drive innovation. His experience as the Ecowas Youth Ambassador further fueled his drive to empower young people through digital literacy, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

“I aim to inspire and enable youth to explore opportunities in technology and digital fields,” Oyemolan said. “Through workshops, seminars, and mentoring programs, we help young people harness digital tools for creativity, problem-solving, and career development, contributing to socio-economic growth in the region.”

Benjamin, also the Cofounder / CIO ZAP Exchange sees blockchain and fintech as pivotal in creating work opportunities and solving unemployment, especially in Africa. These technologies foster financial inclusion, enabling access to banking services for the unbanked and creating platforms for digital entrepreneurship.

“The adoption of blockchain technology can drive innovation and create employment opportunities globally,” Benjamin explained. “By decentralising and securing data transactions, blockchain opens up a plethora of applications that streamline operations, reduce costs, and create markets for digital services, fostering job creation and economic development.”

For young people interested in technology, Benjamin advises focusing on continuous learning and skill development. “The tech field is rapidly evolving, and staying informed about the latest trends, tools, and technologies is crucial,” he says. “Develop a problem-solving mindset and consider entrepreneurship as a path to create solutions that positively impact the world.”

Key skills for young people interested in blockchain or tech careers include technical proficiency in coding and system design, a deep understanding of blockchain principles and architecture, and knowledge in areas like cryptography and smart contracts. Soft skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and the ability to work collaboratively in teams are also crucial.

Speaking on Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, Benjamin highlighted its vibrancy and the significant job opportunities and career growth it offers. “Nigeria’s tech industry is vibrant, with a growing startup culture, increasing investment in tech ventures, and a strong community of tech enthusiasts and developers,” he says. “Despite challenges, there are ample opportunities for career advancement in fields like software development, data science, and cybersecurity.”

Benjamin’s journey is a testament to the power of technology to transform lives and drive socio-economic development. Through his work, he continues to inspire a new generation of tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to harness the potential of technology for positive change.