Unified Payments unveils 6-week fintech training in Nigeria

Unified Payments Services Limited (Unified Payments) has launched its Unified Payments Academy, a first-of-its-kind six-week programme in Nigeria’s fintech industry.

The academy aims to bridge the talent gap in the fast-growing industry by nurturing and training top-tier professionals, the company said in a statement.

It said, “25 talented individuals were selected from a pool of over 2000 applicants to participate in the programme. These interns will undergo a six-week intensive training programme led by industry experts, followed by two years of hands-on experience.”

Agada Apochi, group managing director/CEO at Unified Payments, said the academy was structured to train experts not just for Unified Payments but for the entire payment industry in Nigeria, Africa and the world.

“As Nigeria’s premier payment technology company, Unified Payments is proud to lead the charge in identifying and grooming the next generation of fintech talents,” he said.