Kubanah Whisky enters Nigerian market, ready to compete

Kubanah Whisky has been introduced into the Nigerian market, not only to delight Nigerians with good taste of locally manufactured whisky but the production and marketing will offer Nigerians jobs.

Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million is a country currently experiencing various socio-economic challenges including unemployment currently at 34 percent but the huge market offers opportunity for consumer goods.

Introducing the new Whisky, the managing director of the MP Master Piece Limited, Emeka Ike, the producer and marketer of the product said he was moved by passion and a burden to make a difference with introduction of a product that meets international standard.

“Moreso, I have a burning desire to create jobs in my country especially for the youths”. Emeka Ike who also produces and markets Skirt, another whisky in the Nigerian market said with the products, the world should know that Nigeria has all it takes to produce quality wine and spirit beverages.

After unveiling the Kubanah Whiskey, he also named four brand ambassadors to drive the marketing of the product. They are Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress; Femi Adebayo; Nosa Rex; and Emmanuel Abisi, a.k.a Nastyblaq