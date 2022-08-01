BrandDrive is redefining eCommerce and sales for businesses in Africa

Ecommerce has been a great source of convenience and pride among shoppers who wish to purchase their favorite products online. The ecommerce industry has integrated with various other industries like travel & tourism, logistics, retail, media and entertainment as well as financial services.

Just like flowers change colors over time to adapt to their environment, ecommerce platforms have had to evolve in response to the needs of their users. The first iteration of ecommerce was simply a way for businesses to sell products online without having to worry about shipping and receiving orders from customers—but as time went on, it became clear that there were some major hurdles that needed to be overcome before businesses could truly rely on online sales as their primary revenue stream.

The first major breakthrough came with integrated payments and order tracking tools that allowed companies to better track customer orders and analytics throughout the process, allowing them to identify issues early in the process so they could be fixed before things got out of hand. Once these systems were put in place, it wasn’t long before companies began using them across multiple channels: not just their own website but also social media pages dedicated specifically to improving product sales.

In recent times, consumers have changed the way they shop. More than 84% of consumers have shopped online since the pandemic. Major trends in 2020 included the rise of contactless payments and curbside deliveries. In Africa, we saw major payment companies launch e-commerce suites for entrepreneurs and one of those companies, BrandDrive went the extra mile to create an entire business suite to solve business issues and boost ecommerce across the continent.

Imagine the stress of running an online and physical store, managing inventory, customer orders, logistics and payments? Running a business could be a nightmare.

BrandDrive offers a unified shopping experience for shoppers with its unique suite of tools built to give business owners a full control of how they sell, who they sell to and manage the essential tasks attached to building a profitable business. Small and large business owners alike maintain full control of their customers journey, unique experiences, product inventory, bookkeeping, sales analysis and accounting with BrandDrive.

With a synchronized point of sale system serving physical sales and a no-code ecommerce platform, businesses get a FREE ecommerce website automatically to power sales in everyway possible. This means businesses can not only sell online from their website, but also from your actual storefront. Customers can buy items at their convenience with the click of a button.

“Shoppers are hungry for convenience and this makes ecommerce beautiful and always evolving. The question remains how do businesses ramain profitable while operating an online and offline store?’’ Ndu Ekwomadu – CEO, BrandDrive

BrandDrive helps business owners sell more, understand their business better and lastly, make their customers happy. Data is analyzed using artificial intelligence in a simple format that is translated into sound/text. Businesses dedicated to growth adopt solutions that reduce the cost of doing business and at the same time increase ROI using the right data simplified using BrandDrive.

Ecommerce is a lot like a beautiful flower. It’s fragile and delicate, but also full of potential. The evolution of ecommerce has been a long and winding road, but BrandDrive is making innovative solutions to disrupt the ecosystem.

