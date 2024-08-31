TO El Magnifico Begins Dynatech’s El Magnifico Kicks Off

Dipped in city serenity and enshrouded in futuristic allure, Dynatech Homes happily brings you El Magnifico.

It is at this point important to note that the Sir Chigozie Chukwudi Okafor led Dynatech Homes needs no introduction in the luxury real estate sphere of Lagos, Nigeria. Within just a handful of years in the industry, the brand has carved a niche for itself through luxurious yet affordable construction of homes for patrons who want great value for their money.

So, from the masterminds of The Trio, White House, Corporation Estate and il Palazzi, comes the all-new El Magnifico!

(El Magnifico in the making)

This time, El Magnifico brings you:

11 units of 5-bedroom duplexes on three floors.

AI-infused home automation.

Domestic rooftop lounge experience

Aesthetically pleasing swimming pools

Fully detached buildings.

Reliable electricity supply.

Professional estate security.

Modernistic architectural designs.

Exotic finishing and fitting.

Sited in the enthralling Oniru

Strategically proximal to the best of all Victoria Island offers.

For new entrants in the African real estate game, Lagos is one of the hot spots to consider especially as long as west Africa is concerned. The sheer volume of human and material resources in Lagos is of such staggering magnitudes that an investor could just focus exclusively on Lagos and still make bank on a consistent basis. Properties appreciate at a surprising rate for obvious reasons but this is no news for veteran investors.

But this piece was not written just for capitalists and people looking out for profitable opportunities. Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike who seek cutting edge living conditions in West Africa can look towards El Magnifico and Lagos as a whole.

Last Words

The thing is: for you to enjoy the best of what Africa has to offer is to be drenched in the totality of its luxurious diversity. This diversity is evident in the culture, entertainment, food, music, festivals and the people of Africa themselves.

If there’s one place to see it all in Africa, that place is Lagos. To feel the African diversity is to feel the Lagos experience. But what is Lagos without the Island? At Oniru, Victoria Island, the mainland meets the island; tourism meets patronage, and entertainment meets luxurious relaxation. Who better to champion this project if not the Dynatech Homes founder, Sir Chigozie Chukwudi Okafor? And what better angle to enjoy this conjunction of leisure and magnificence than from El Magnifico by Dynatech Homes?