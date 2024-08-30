Digital financial inclusion brings new risks for emerging markets – Adelaja

In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, digital financial inclusion is no longer just a buzzword but a critical factor shaping the future of economies, particularly in emerging markets.

Adesola Adelaja, a finance expert and advocate for financial inclusion, especially for women, has been at the forefront of exploring this transformative shift.

As emerging markets race to bridge the financial inclusion gap, the adoption of digital financial services such as mobile banking, fintech applications, and peer-to-peer lending has skyrocketed.

Adelaja notes that “these innovations hold immense potential to uplift millions out of poverty and foster economic growth.” However, she cautions that this digital revolution is a double-edged sword.

“Digital financial inclusion is indeed a game changer, especially in regions where traditional banking services are limited or non-existent. But we must be mindful of the systemic risks that come with it,” Adelaja said in a recent conversation.

She points out that digital platforms have democratised access to financial services but have also introduced new vulnerabilities that could destabilize financial systems if not carefully managed.

One of the critical concerns Adelaja raises is the increased liquidity risks observed in markets with high mobile money penetration.

“In regions where digital financial transactions have become the norm, we’re seeing significant fluctuations in liquidity. This risk, if unchecked, could pose a serious threat to financial stability,” she explained.

Adelaja’s expertise extends to the complexities of digital credit services, which have seen a rapid uptake in emerging markets. While these services have made credit more accessible, particularly to underserved populations,

She warns that they come with challenges. “The rise in non-performing loans is a clear indicator that without proper financial literacy and robust risk management, these digital credit products could lead to financial distress for many users.”

Beyond the immediate risks, Adelaja also touches on the potential of emerging technologies like blockchain and AI-driven credit scoring.

While these innovations are heralded for enhancing transparency and expanding credit access, she emphasises the need for careful implementation.

“Blockchain and AI can revolutionise the way we manage financial transactions and credit, but they must be integrated within a strong regulatory framework. Otherwise, they risk amplifying existing vulnerabilities.”

Adelaja strongly advocates for adaptive regulatory frameworks that can keep pace with the rapid evolution of financial technology.

She believes that regulators in emerging markets need to be proactive, not reactive, in addressing the risks associated with digital financial inclusion.

“We need regulatory sandboxes that allow for innovation while ensuring that new products and services are tested in a controlled environment. This will help prevent systemic risks from spiraling out of control.”

She believes the path forward lies in a collaborative approach between policymakers, financial institutions, and technology providers. “It’s not just about innovation; it’s about sustainable innovation requiring us to work together to create a financial ecosystem that is both inclusive and resilient”, she asserted.

Adesola Adelaja’s insights are grounded in a deep understanding of the practical realities facing emerging markets today. Her work underscores the importance of balancing the benefits of digital financial inclusion with the imperative of maintaining financial stability. As she continues to champion this cause, her voice will be crucial in shaping the future of finance in emerging markets.

“Digital financial inclusion is here to stay, but so are the risks it brings. Our challenge is to navigate these risks wisely, ensuring that the benefits reach everyone without compromising the stability of our financial systems,” Adelaja concluded.