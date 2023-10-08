High prospect for real estate investment seen in Nigeria, says ATCO Homes CEO

Bartholomew Egbochie, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ATCO Homes has said that there is high prospect for real estate investment in Nigeria.

He said this prospect is driven by high urbanization and population growth rates in the country.

Speaking when his company marked customer service week celebrated world-wide, he cited example of Ibeju Lekki where ATCO Homes’ estates are located that it has recently become a hotbed for real estate investment, owing to many evident developmental factors, he said in a statement.

Read also: ATCO Homes wins West Africa top award, reiterates commitment to housing

In commemoration of the Customer Service Week (CSW), he reiterated ATCO Homes commitment to boosting its growing investors base to achieve their aspiration of owning a home in choice areas and building a rewarding investment portfolio

While Customer Service Week is usually held on the first full week of October, this year’s edition is taking place between October 2nd through October 6th. It focuses on customers and what businesses should do to meet the customers’ aspirations. Businesses across Europe, Africa, America, and Asia amongst others have kick-started events to drumbeat commitment to excellent service delivery as a strategic tool for delighting customers.

Read also: ATCO Homes bags award for contributing to real estate growth

Egbochie explains that real his estate company has ” helped enhance the commercial real estate market in the country.

Speaking about ATCO Home’s relationship with its clients, Egbochie further states, “ we are a formidable partner in our clients’ journeys to creating a wealthier life. This is because we understand their aspirations”