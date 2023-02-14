ATCO Homes wins West Africa top award, reiterates commitment to housing

ATCO Homes, a foremost real estate company, has emerged as the best firm in the luxury segment of the real estate industry in West Africa. The firm’s impressive accomplishment in delivering top real estate products and appreciable return on investment for investors was recognised at the 12th West African Brand Excellence Award which was held recently in Lagos.

The West African Brand Excellence Awards are organised annually by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN) to recognise businesses’ extraordinary accomplishments in the year under review across the sub-region.

In a statement, Ifeoma Emeka, the Deputy Registrar of the management institute said “The West African Brand Excellence Award is aimed at identifying, recognizing and rewarding companies that apply branding culture and branding management policies designed to achieve corporate objectives in both profit and non-profit sectors in West African Countries”.

“ATCO Homes has demonstrated a sustained commitment to delivering exciting real estate products in the luxury segment. In that regard, its recognition is well deserved. Congratulations, to the business”, she said.

Receiving the award on behalf of the chief executive officer, Agwa Elo, the Acting Manager, ATCO Homes, in the statement said, “The West African Brand Excellence Award recognition underscores the work we keep putting in to deliver returns on investment for our extensive lines of investors. From villas to penthouses, duplexes and apartments, our luxury properties are investors’ delight; and we continue to earn their trust based on our ability to live up to our promises consistently.”

Elo mentioned that ATCO Homes is also committed to delivering affordable housing for the thriving urban population across Nigeria’s top cities.

“Big thanks to the Institute of Brand Management for recognizing our growing accomplishment in the real estate industry. This award will serve as a motivation to do more”, she said.