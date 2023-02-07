Nigerian businesses need digital marketing to drive brand promotion – David

For businesses to achieve appreciable growth in 2023, they must deliberately engage in the use of digital marketing to promote the sale of their goods and services, Abraham David, a Nigerian digital marketing entrepreneur, has said.

According to him, digital marketing is a crucial part of marketing brands in the 21st century.

Speaking recently on trends that will shape marketing business in 2023, David said digital marketing is changing and restructuring the global economy and is entering almost every industry.

David advised Nigerian businesses to deliberately engage in the core components of the digital economy to benefit from the growth.

“Digital marketing in Nigeria has become a crucial part of marketing in the 21st century. As a result, online marketing enables organisations to educate customers through communication, and it helps to drive the sale of goods and services,” he said.

He further said that the growth and use of the internet have created novel ways for companies to reach out to clients in a competitive global market and also promote their goods and services.

“It is undeniable that one of the key elements of digital marketing is the online world. The creation of a globalised world has altered the structure and features of sales promotion in extremely unprecedented methods,” David said.

He however said that he had used digital marketing strategies to drive the prosperity of several businesses in Nigeria, which have grown in profitability and produced prospects worth over $96 million.

According to him, efforts put into the digital marketing industry have enabled him to receive awards from Ovifa, Oya, and the Nigerian Entrepreneurs’ Forum.

David, who earned a Bachelor of Dramatic Arts from Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife and a Master of digital marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute of Ireland, has been awarded the most creative digital marketer in Africa by the Fast Company Magazine for his work as a venture capitalist and digital marketer.