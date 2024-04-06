11 Plc unveils radio campaign for brand

The Nigerian air-waves and teeming radio listeners are set for exciting times as 11 plc, sole distributor of Mobil fuel and lubricant brands in Nigeria has unveiled a pan- Nigeria radio campaign for its teeming consumers and target markets.

The new creative initiative by the foremost lubricants company is aimed at strengthening its brands equity while educating motorists, mechanics and other key stakeholders about its Mobil Super 2000 and 3000 unique selling points respectively.

The campaign which hits airwaves three weeks ago, according to a statement was launched to create fresh awareness for all category users of the premium lubricants during the Easter and Ramadan period and beyond.

The campaign with the theme celebration of the best quality of its products while re- enforcing and re-emphasizing their competitive and unique selling points.

The Company’s Mobil Super brands is a global family of premium passenger vehicle engine oils that provide different levels of protection to match whatever conditions users of the products may encounter so that they can drive with full confidence.