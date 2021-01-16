The Year is Yours – A Review of Omowunmi Omoseyindemi’s Happy You Year

Book Title: Happy You Year

Author: Omowunmi Omoseyindemi

Publisher: Team Masters Limited

Year of Publication: 2020

Number of Pages: 98

Category: Self Help

We are a few days into 2021 and the ‘Happy New Year’ greeting to colleagues, friends, family continues. As usual, they will respond because they understand that ‘happy new year’ is intended as an expression of goodwill. But how can the new year be happy unless we are happy?

Many of us including entrepreneur and author Omowunmi Omoseyindemi are guilty of entering the new year with a negative attitude and mindset. And instead of dealing with the issue, we share the happy new year greeting as if it were the cure to COVID-19. Can anyone experience a whole new year filled with a satisfying dose of happiness?

Yes, and reading Omowunmi Omoseyindemi’s book, Happy You Year, can help you make that all-important decision on living a truly happy life. That life can be understood as living a life of joy, contentment and positive wellbeing. In other words, it is that life that guarantees fulfillment and puts one on the path of true happiness.

Right from the title, you know you are about to read a book capable of helping you transform your life.

Omoseyindemi has created an incredible resource for anyone willing to embrace a new perspective and is interested in achieving positive results.

The fourteen short, accessible chapters cover issues related to Happiness—from self-image to accepting imperfection to healing—accompanied by lined pages and inspiring quotes. It is a perfect book for personal reflection.

Omoseyindemi’s warm and inviting writing style makes reading this book a pleasure and does not suggest that readers should be selfish when trying to pay attention to their personal happiness. Rather, she encourages everyone to be responsible for their happiness and avoid being cut up in the barriers to their joy, even when the future looks grim and the light at the end of the anecdotal tunnel seems non-existent.

Sharing insights on handling the storms of life, Omoseyindemi explains that storms are natural occurrences which everyone faces from time to time. She takes it a notch higher by sharing some creative ways to turn bad situations around.

In Happy You Year, you will realise why finding a niche in life is an essential requirement for greatness and should not be underestimated. The reader will learn about improving their self-image based in three dimensions.

The book’s final chapter addresses how to work on the aspects of one’s life that need mastery. Change one thing at a time and complete that change before heading to the next thing. Sometimes, you can improve drastically by just changing one small thing. Be patient and methodical, you cannot rush mastery, Omoseyindemi writes.

A good across-the-board summary of the book: it’s all about you. Only you truly have the ability to bring yourself happiness. Indeed, the year is yours.

Omoseyindemi makes a superb guide for anyone wishing to start fresh in the New Year and there’s no better time than now to pick up Happy You Year by Omowunmi Omoseyindemi.



About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree