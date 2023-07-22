What to know about the new Equatorial Guinea e-visa service launched for all nationalities

As part of the Government of Equatorial Guinea’s endeavour to encourage tourism and business-related travel to the country, VFS Global has been onboarded as the technical partner to offer a new E-Visa service that will enable a faster and more convenient application, processing, and issuance of visa for leisure and business travellers.

Visitors from all nationalities who are eligible to apply for one of the E-Visa categories will receive their travel authorisation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prior to their departure from their country of origin.

A popular location for business related travel, inbound tourism is expected to see an improvement with the launch of the new eVisa service.

This is due to the increased interest amongst global travellers who are looking for newer and offbeat locations for their upcoming trips and sustainable travel becoming a popular trend now.

Another reason is the growing preference amongst many travellers who are nowkeen on technology led Do It Yourself solutions like eVisa services by themselves at their convenience.

The new eVisa service is available for travellers across the world from 1 July 2023. Travellers can of avail this simplified and seamless, highly secure online service by visiting equatorialguinea-evisa.comfrom a location of their choice, instead of having to visit the Embassy or Consulate in person.

With online payment options available, travellers also can use the save and retrieve option for completing the form at a later stage.

Commenting on the launch of the new eVisa service, Manuela Roka Botey, Prime Minister of Equatorial Guinea, said “With our new Evisa Service, Tourists and Business people from all over the world can easily, securely and faster get a visa to travel to EG and are most welcomed.”

Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head – Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global, added “VFS Global is proud to extend its eVisa solutions to our newest client government- Equatorial Guinea with the launch of the new eVisa portal. With a globally accessible portal that is accessible by all nationalities across the world, we expect an increase in inbound travel to this hidden gem in Central Africa.

Read also: Travel Season: Beyond the packed bags and destinations

“Apart from being a highly secure and seamless experience that elevates the overall experience of the traveller, we also ensure our partners who avail of our eVisa solutions have a powerful and efficient system in place that is easily integrated with their existing immigration systems using our scalable and customisable experience.”

Here is how you can apply for an Equatorial GuineaeVisa service in 3 simple steps:

Visit the website and complete the registration process.

Complete the easy-to-use application form, seamlessly upload the documents needed and proceed with online payment.

On the successful completion of the payment and once the visa decision is made, travellers will be informed about the outcome via email. The eVisa, if approved, will be provided electronically after application.

Key benefits of the new Equatorial Guinea eVisa services:

• A globally accessible and user-friendly website that provides online payment options

• Time and effort saved from not having to visit the Consulate or Embassy in person for a visa

• Quicker processing time of visa (estimated to be five working days).

• Opt for the save and retrieve option to complete the form at a later stage

• Track the status of the application online or avail of dedicated helpline and email support by well-trained staff.

Since 2002, VFS Global offers innovative and highly secure online visa solutions that enable applicants to apply for their visa on the move from any time or any place. This includes promotion of the respective locations (Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Suriname, Azerbaijan), and airlines as the destination or travel partner of choice.