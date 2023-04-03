Why certain cloths/fabrics should be avoided while flying

Aviation expert warns on how one’s choice of fashion could be a threat to self on a plane.

To appear presentable is no crime when preparing for travel, but it is important to note that certain fabrics do not see us fully protected against the spontaneity of danger on a plane; they instead incite your chances of getting hurt, rather than shield you from it.

This fact has been brought to attention by an expert, Christine Negroni, an American aviation and travel writer, whose findings have helped reveal an otherwise overlooked issue of self-preservation when travelling on air.

Negroni explained that flammable synthetic fabrics should be avoided for the insurance of safety.

She further reveals how certain clothing could play to our distress if ever emergency should strike on a plane. Whether it be male or female, fashion affects us all. Hence one must be aware of the dangers attached to classes of materials.

“Wearing leggings could lead passengers to struggle if there was an emergency on board the flight,” she said,

“You might have to escape through a cabin fire or there could be a separate fire on the ground once you leave the aircraft.”

Negroni went ahead to touch on the trend of comfort accompanying fashion, she revealed that one should avoid all artificial fibres because they are more likely to burn and stick to you if there is a fire.

According to Fashionbi, one issue people never think about when shopping for clothes is how toxic and harmful to the health that piece of fabric could be.

Neither do people think of its origin nor its manufacturing and toxic load on the body and the environment.

That only a small part of the clothing produced is not harmful to wear and is produced with natural and eco-friendly fibres, most of them are still manufactured with tons of chemicals becoming highly toxic and increasing the negative effects on a person’s health.

You find such endangering risk attached to the following materials; polyester, acrylic, nylon and acetate. These materials dominate the fashion space so much so that its effect is overlooked in clothing.

Fashionbi also provides that people shop fashionably for ease nowadays, fabrics that gear toward creating ease and comfort, such as wrinkle-free stain resistant and insect repellent fabrics; but what is unknown is the toxins they inflict on our health and environment.

More views reveal the danger a caliber of clothing presents to a person on a flight. According to an article from the U.S Sun, leggings has been considered to be one of the most dangerous things a passenger could wear if an emergency occurs onboard, it could prove fatal.

SmarterTravel also informs us on what to avoid on our fashion choice for travel, that tight clothes can restrict blood flow in the already-confining space of an airplane seat, not to mention put at risk for DVT (deep vein thrombosis).

So do away with the skinny jeans, or anything thing enough to leave marks on your skin, and wear loose-fitting natural fiber garments (clothes made from cotton or linen are a great choice.)

One is advised to also avoid any fabrics that lack breathability, such as nylon or leatherette, including rubber raincoat or waterproof jacket.

Although some high-quality waterproof jackets, like outerwear made from Gore-tex are breathable, it majorly depends on what it is made of. Less breathable fabrics hold sweat on the skin when it is hot, it also prevents air circulation.

One must also ensure that their clothes protect them from sun’s UV rays, which can lead to eye damage.

According to Reader’s digest, clothes made with natural fabrics, such as cotton, silk, wool or linen, will allow air and moisture to pass through. Natural fabrics such as cotton, silk, wool or linen, is best; for they allow air and moisture to pass through.

Preventing any complication that might serve as a danger to health.

It also reveals that synthetic blend fabrics ignite quickly, shrink, melt and continue to burn even after the heat source is removed. While natural fibres such as cotton, wool, denim and leather offer the best protection during an evacuation or fire.