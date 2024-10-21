UK sets conditions for Air Peace to secure Heathrow slot

United Kingdom Department for Transport has stated conditions for Air Peace to secure slots at London Heathrow airport.

Air Peace has also been advised to apply to Airports Coordinator Limited (ACL), the independent slot coordinator for slot allocation at the London Heathrow Airport.

A document dated September 5, 2024, signed by Louise Haigh, Secretary of State For Transport, UK, to Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development with the reference number: MC/00019854,yh insisted that the department was not in charge of slot allocation to foreign airlines.

According to the letter, all foreign and domestic airlines seeking slots at coordinated airports in the UK were required to apply to the independent slot coordinator of the UK Government, using globally recognised guidelines and processes including the Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines.

Haigh insisted that ACL was legally required to act in a neutral, transparent and non-discriminatory way that supports a competitive, independent market.

It insisted that the UK Government did not have any power to intervene in the slot allocation process of this body or to direct the coordinator on the allocation of specific slots.

Rather, the department encouraged Air Peace to continue to liaise with ACL on the process for acquiring ad-hoc and historic slots at the UK’s coordinated airports.

The letter stated that it recalled that Air Peace sent late requests for slots for the Summer 2024 season and the Winter 2024/2025 season, noting that their requests were received after the slot coordination process had concluded for each season.

The department declared that it would continue to welcome all carriers to the UK and to support a competitive independent market, stressing that the allocation of slots, however, remained a matter for airlines to discuss with ACL.

The letter added: “I am aware that your officials received a detailed briefing from the UK Department for Transport in January 2024 – the UK’s system for the allocation of slots has not altered substantially since then.

“London’s airports, especially Heathrow, continue to be capacity-constrained with very few new slots available to be allocated to carriers.

“As you may be aware, Heathrow Airport is constrained by runway capacity and an air traffic movement limit, which places downward pressure on the number of slots available in any operating season.”

Haigh pointed out that for the Summer 2024 season, there were a total of 290,580 slots available; given the capacity constraints, historic rights, and the growth ambitions of all carriers, but the number of slots requested reached 319,721.

He declared that this meant that that carriers had unfulfilled requests for 29,141 slots, which were placed on to a waitlist to potentially receive slots returned to the pool, adding that Gatwick Airport was the second busiest airport in the UK, with many connections to Europe, Asia, and North America.

According to the UK Government, Gatwick Airport benefited from a direct, mainline rail connection to the centre of London with connection times comparable to other London airports.

It explained that carriers flying into the UK had three options, either to join the waitlist; choose to operate to another airport or acquire slots through slot trading and commercial arrangements with other carriers.

