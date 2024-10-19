Air Peace diverts London-Gatwick flight to Manchester over bad weather

Air Peace on Friday said that it diverted its London-Gatwick flight to Manchester following bad weather.

The airline in a statement said the flight P47578 departed Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 11:59 pm on October 17 heading for London Gatwick “experienced weather-related delay and diversion.”

The statement added that the flight’s departure from Lagos was postponed until 2:00 AM due to forecasted poor weather conditions at the destination airport, London, Gatwick.

“This decision was made in accordance with standard safety protocols, and after careful assessment of expected improvements in visibility.

“However, some minutes into the flight’s arrival in London, the weather deteriorated below the required minimum necessitating a diversion to Manchester Airport to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew.

“We are pleased to inform the public that the flight has since departed Manchester and safely arrived at Gatwick Airport.

“Air Peace sincerely empathises for the inconvenience this incident may have caused our esteemed passengers. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our top priority,” the statement reads.

