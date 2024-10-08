FG designates Air Peace, Caverton to operate Nigeria-Brazil flights 

Two Nigerian airlines, Air Peace and Caverton, have been designated to operate on the Nigeria-Brazil route.

This follows the commencement of high-level discussions between Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development and Carlos Garcete, the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, to activate the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) and initiate direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil.

This meeting follows the MoU signed between the two nations in 2018 to boost air connectivity and economic cooperation.

During the discussions, both envoys emphasized the need for new BASA arrangements to reflect current realities in the aviation world.

This meeting stems from the mutual interests shared by President Tinubu and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Brazilian President during a meeting in Addis Ababa in February 2024, where they agreed to reinitiate the BASA arrangements, recognizing the cultural and economic ties between Nigeria and Brazil.

Regarding the importance of direct flights, Garcete highlighted the potential for immediate commencement of flight services, noting that both nations could facilitate 4 to 5 flights per week.

“The introduction of direct flights will spark significant economic growth between our countries,” he stated. However, he also noted the need to finalize the Open Skies Agreement to fully enable the proposed flights.

The aviation Minister, while expressing appreciation for the Ambassador’s visit, echoed the optimism about the potential economic impact of the BASA. “There are numerous similarities between Nigeria and Brazil, and the activation of these flights will not only enhance trade but also strengthen cultural and social exchanges,” the Minister said.

To ensure the smooth finalisation of this initiative, both countries have agreed to set up committees to draft and finalize new BASA arrangements. The Ambassador also extended an invitation to the Minister to visit Brazil for the formal signing of the agreement, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria-Brazil relations.

Keyamo reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to advancing bilateral aviation agreements that promote economic development and connectivity. With the operationalisation of this agreement, the Nigerian aviation industry is set for enhanced growth and expanded international reach.

Share