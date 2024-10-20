Flights unable to land as Storm Ashley hits UK

Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Belfast City Airport and Dublin Airport as Storm Ashley continues to cause disruption at the United Kingdom.

A number of Glasgow flights have also been cancelled.

Aer Lingus has cancelled all flights to and from Glasgow Airport, Dublin and Belfast today (October 20). Four flights to Dublin and two to Belfast were cancelled amid the adverse conditions. Meanwhile, two arrivals from Belfast and four from Dublin were also cancelled by the airline.

Meanwhile, Loganair cancelled two flights departing from Glasgow – the 10.40am service to Barra and the 1.45pm service to Tiree. Arrivals from Barra and Tiree were also cancelled.

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said on X: “Storm Ashley is having an impact on flight operations throughout Ireland and the UK today. Some airlines have cancelled a small number of flights in and out of Dublin Airport, while others are subject to delays. Winds are forecast to remain strong throughout.”

It comes as a yellow warning for wind is in place for Glasgow up until midnight tonight (October 20). Gusts above 50mph are predicted for much of the day, reaching 65mph by the evening.

Some parts of Scotland have been issued an amber warning with the Met Office predicting a ‘good chance’ of power cuts, damage to buildings and a ‘likely’ danger to life.

