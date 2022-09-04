Suspected stowaway found in United Nigeria parked aircraft

A stowaway was found in one of United Nigeria’s aircrafts parked at MMA2 Ikeja during preflight inspection on Sunday morning.

In a statement signed by Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu head, corporate communications, United Nigeria Airline, it stated that the middle-aged man, who looked unkempt and is suspected to be unconscious, was arrested and taken in for interrogation.

“The aircraft last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30pm on September 3, 2022 and was securely parked at the apron following post flight inspection.

“Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) AVSEC and Bicourtney security services are on ground and investigation has opened into this security breach at MMa2,” Uchegbu stated.

Read also: NIMASA introduces measures to avert stowaways, maritime threats

According to him, the affected aircraft is being screened and prepared for service in accordance with United Nigeria Airlines strict security and operating standards.

He further stated that the development will result in rescheduling of some flights to accommodate the investigations.

“We regret the delay this incident will cause our esteemed customers whose scheduled flight will be affected. United Nigeria Airlines remains absolutely committed to your safety at all times,” the airline stated.