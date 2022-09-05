How 14-year-old stowaway accessed the airside despite security at Lagos airport

The 14-year-old Stowaway found in United Nigeria parked aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2), has explained that he gained access into the airside through an opening at ‘Ile- Zik’ area of the Lagos airport perimeter fence along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

A statement by Oluwatosin Onalaja, Head of Media at Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of the MMA2 terminal, said the boy is now safe in the custody of the airport authority where he is being held for further investigation.

The invader, who gave his name as Rasheed Mufutau, said he was ‘tired of the country and wanted to travel out’.

The statement explained further that his intention was to travel, as he was tired of the country.

He passed through General Aviation Terminal, Air Force hanger and walked down to MMA2 where he hid himself at the Apron.

“He saw staff on duty at GAT and Air Force hanger but dodged them and passed through the bush. He became unconscious as a result of the drugs he took and a lack of ventilation

“At around 6:10a.m. on Sunday, September 4,2022, United Nigeria (the Airline) informed Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd (BASL) of a 14-year-old stowaway boy found unconscious inside one of their aircraft,” Onalaja said in the statement.

Onalaja, added: “The incident boy was brought out of the aircraft and taken to the MMA2 clinic for first aid medical attention. He was later transferred for further treatment to the FAAN clinic where he regained consciousness at about 10:20a.m.

“Upon further interrogation by a combined team of BASL AVSEC and FAAN Aviation Security Officers, it was gathered that he lives in Badagry but hails from Kwara State and he is an orphan.

According to the statement, the boy has been discharged from the hospital and taken to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Crime Office at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport along with United Nigeria Security Guard for further questioning.

The Airline has since commenced normal operations.

“We are an active part of the ongoing investigation to ascertain exactly what happened and to aid the prevention of any such occurrence in the future

“The safety and comfort of our customers remain our utmost priority and we continue to ensure that the MMA2 terminal remains a safe zone of operation.”, Onalaska added.

United Nigeria Airline management had said on Sunday that during preflight inspection in the morning, a stowaway was found in one of its aircraft parked at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) Ikeja.

According to a statement signed by Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, the Airline’s spokesman, the middle-aged man, was arrested and taken in for interrogation.