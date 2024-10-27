Helicopter crash: Three bodies recovered from site

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has confirmed that out of eight persons onboard, only three bodies were retrieved on the day of the helicopter crash incident.

Recalled that few days ago, a Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, registration 5N BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation, ditched into the Atlantic Ocean near Bonny Finima.

“There were eight persons onboard the aircraft at the time of the incident.

Contrary to reports suggesting that five bodies have been recovered, we confirm that only three bodies were retrieved on the day of the incident.

“Efforts to locate the remaining individuals continued the following day – October 25, 2024, and two additional bodies were located by divers, but due to strong ocean currents and limited visibility, these bodies could not be retrieved at that time.

“The recovery of the remaining persons onboard remains a top priority for the amalgamated search, rescue and recovery team,” Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji

Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB said.

She said the NSIB is working to deploy a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to the site, equipped with advanced sensors and cameras to enhance visibility and precision in this deep-water environment.

She said the ROV will facilitate detailed inspection, enable targeted retrieval operations, and assist in gathering vital evidence that will support our investigation into the incident.

Alex Badeh, Director General of the NSIB, addressed the ongoing commitment of the Bureau to the recovery and investigation: “The NSIB, alongside our partners, is fully committed to locating and recovering all individuals and critical components from this unfortunate accident. Our team is working tirelessly to manage the challenging conditions. We remain committed to a thorough investigation that will provide clear answers for the families, loved ones, and the nation.”

Badeh said the NSIB’s investigation is progressing with support from a joint team of government agencies and private partners.

“We urge the public to refrain from speculation, which can hinder and distract from the investigation and recovery efforts. Updates on the progress of recovery operations and investigative findings will be provided as soon as verified information becomes available,” he added.

