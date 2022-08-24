Nigeria missing among top 10 African busiest air routes

Nigeria is missing among the 10 top African busiest routes as at August 2022.

In a recent data released by oag.co, the leading data platform for the global travel industry titled: ‘Busiest Flight Routes Right Now’ showed that while Cairo ranks top among the 10 busiest air routes in Africa, Nigeria is missing on the ranks.

Cairo-Jeddah route led the park for African routes, Cairo – Riyadh route and Cairo – Dubai routes came second and third respectively for the period under review.

Other African routes among the top 10 include Cairo – Kuwait, Paris Orly – St Denis, Algiers – Paris CDG, Algiers – Paris Orly, Paris Orly – Tunis, Jeddah – Khartoum and Casablanca Mohammed V Apt – Paris Orly routes.

The busiest flight routes are defined as those with the largest volume of scheduled airline seats in the current calendar month. Data is for flights in both directions on each route and is sourced from OAG Schedules Analyzer in the first week of each month.

The Busiest Domestic Airline Route in August 2022 is Jeju (CJU) -Seoul (GMP). This route is significantly larger than the next biggest route with almost 40 percent more capacity flying between Jeju and Seoul than any other route.

The Jeju -Seoul route was also the busiest domestic airline route in July 2022 – however, it is being operated with even more capacity this month – an additional 46,000 seats, nearly 1,500 extra seats each day.

Nine of the remaining busiest routes in the Top 10 worldwide remain the same as last month, although some rankings have changed.

All but two have seen capacity increase this month compared to last month; the exceptions are Jeddah (JED) – Riyadh (RUH) and Beijing (PEK) – Shanghai Hongqiao (SHA).

The Vietnamese route between Da Nang (DAD) – Hanoi (HAN) drops out of the Top 10, and is replaced by the Chinese domestic route between Mumbai (BOM) – Delhi (DEL).

For busiest international airline routes, Kuala Lumpur (KUL) – Singapore (SIN) makes it back to the top of the international route ranking this month with 325,000 seats, almost 10,500 seats each day – a six percent increase in capacity compared to July 2022.

Cairo (CAI) – Jeddah (JED) which was ranked first last month has dropped to second place as seats fell by -3.6 percent.

The other routes which remain among the Top 10 busiest international routes have all moved positions in the rankings.

GTJTR-global-top-10-busiest-international-airline-routes.png

Three routes have dropped out, to be replaced by Dubai (DXB) – London Heathrow (LHR) which ranked 7th, Manila (MNL) – Singapore Changi (SIN) which ranked 8th and Bangkok (BKK) – Singapore Changi (SIN) that ranked 10th.

With the exception of New York, all the airports serving the busiest routes are located in Europe, the Middle East, or Asia.