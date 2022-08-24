Air Peace introduces extra fee for baggage above 15kg

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier has introduced extra fee for baggage in excess of 15kg on economy class and 30kg in Business Class.

In a circular by the airline to it’s customers, the airline stated that effective from September 1, 2022, baggage allowance on domestic flights will be 15kg on economy class and 30kg on Business Class.

It further stated that baggage in excess of specific weight will attract a fee of N1,000 per kilogram to be paid at the airport.

The increase in baggage cost is coming at a time when airlines in Nigeria have continued to struggle with increasing cost of aviation fuel and foriegn exchange scarcity which have seen domestic airlines suspend operations, reduce fleet size and frequencies.

Read also: Air Peace chairman rewards 11-year-old gold medalist with free flights, N1m

In a swift reaction, Samuel Caulcrick, aviation consultant told BusinessDay that any baggage allowance of more than 5kg and not reducing seat price by N10,000 from basic ticket price for economic seats is no starter in this current situation.

“Airline tickets need to tilt toward volume and less on yield to ride this turbulent period. We like to travel with our whole house while travelling by air – the privilege not given at motor parks to travel by minibuses.

“Those wanting to travel light within the 5kg baggage allowance should have discounted N10,000 for their tickets,” Caulcrick added.