Air Peace chairman rewards 11-year-old gold medalist with free flights, N1m

As part of his efforts to support Nigerian sports and athletes, Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace, has rewarded Stephanie Ogechukwu Onusiriuka, an 11-year-old Nigerian gymnast who recently clinched a gold medal at the Junior Olympics Level of the African Club Championship in Pretoria, South Africa, with N1million and free flights to Air Peace destinations for trainings or competitions.

Onyema, who, on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Air Peace headquarters in Lagos, congratulated Onusiriuka for making Nigeria proud at the continental competition, called on the Federal Government to consider investing more in gymnastics while urging the government and the private sector to support the young gymnast in nurturing her talent and winning more medals for the country.

“She should be a role-model for other children coming up. Instead of taking to the streets and engaging in all sorts of vices, she has set a good example for others to follow. So, Nigeria and the private sector too should endeavour to help her in whichever way they can.

Read also: Louisiana State University offers PhD scholarship to four LAUTECH students

“Air Peace has done its bit. And going forward, anywhere she has a programme, and Air Peace flies to that destination, we shall be flying her there free of charge. Any country she is going and Air Peace flies there, we will take her there free of charge for training and competition. We will also give her a token of 1 million naira to encourage her to continue doing more”, he stated.

Onusiriuka is a current National Champion who won one Gold, two Silver and one Bronze at the National Sports Festival in Edo State. A winner of the Most Outstanding Child Athlete at Nigeria @ 60, the 11-year-old girl also won a Gold Medal in South Africa and a Bronze at the Ilorin Youth Games, both in 2019.