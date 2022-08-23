Louisiana State University offers PhD scholarship to four LAUTECH students

The Louisiana State University (LSU), Los Angeles in the United States of America (USA) has awarded a fully funded scholarship to the four best graduating students of chemical engineering from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) in Ogbomoso.

Olalekan Fadeyi, the principal assistant registrar, public and alumni relations unit of LAUTECH disclosed this on Tuesday, August 23 in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Fadeyi revealed that the four students who are Otusanya Gabriel Tobi, Oluwole Titilayo Deborah, Dauda, Monsuru Olatunji, and Balogun Toyeeb Olamide were directly admitted into PhD programme with their first degrees into Louisiana University.

The LAUTECH’s spokesman explained that it was the first time that four graduates of chemical engineering of the institution were admitted into a PhD programme in the same academic session.

“Based on the previous interactions between LAUTECH and LSU, the Department of Chemical Engineering got a call from Louisiana State University to present scholarship awards to the best students from the department.

“The students are Otusanya Gabriel Tobi (Class of 2017), Oluwole Titilayo Deborah (Class of 2018), Dauda, Monsuru Olatunji (Class of 2019) and Balogun Toyeeb Olamide (Class of 2019).

“The development testifies to the dedication of LAUTECH in producing students that can compete with its peer anywhere in the world.

“It also justifies the belief of members of staff of the Department of Chemical Engineering in the ability of its students and presenting them for this opportunity,” he said.

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) was established on April 23, 1990 under the old Oyo State with the name Oyo State University of Technology, Ogbomosho.

The name was changed in 1991 upon the creation of Osun State out of the then Oyo State.

The university is jointly owned by both states until November 20, 2020 when it became solely owned by the Oyo State government following a mutual agreement between the two states.