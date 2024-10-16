Students of Nigeria’s number one university get N200m endowment fund

Students of Covenant University, Ota-Ogun State received a N200 million endowment fund support from Kora, a leading financial technology firm, aimed at providing financial assistance to deserving learners to ensure they complete their education without monetary constraints.

Covenant University is the number one university in Nigeria, according to the recent Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Dickson Nsofor, the chief executive officer of Kora, speaking about the initiative, said that the company is committed to empowering youngsters with their academic quest, and nurturing a future without education barriers.

“We are excited to make this endowment at Covenant University given that it reflects our commitment to empowering young people and fostering a future where education is accessible to those deserving, regardless of financial barriers,” Nsofor said.

Moreover, he said that the firm believes that investing in education is essential to unlocking opportunities for all as well as creating a brighter future.

The Kora endowment fund, which is ₦200 million over the next ten years, is an investment that emphasises the firm’s dedication to empowering students and developing educational excellence for the purpose of building a greater future at scale in Africa.

According to Nsofor, the fund is designed to create a lasting impact on Covenant University students by providing financial relief, and directly assisting students struggling to cover tuition fees.

Besides, this is aimed at ensuring that more students can complete their education, regardless of their financial background, and enabling students to develop into high-growth and valued talents in the workforce and business landscape.

Kora is a pan-African payment infrastructure offering a robust payment API for pay-ins, payouts, conversion, and settlements across popular payment channels.

Its services enable global and local companies to scale rapidly across Africa with a single integration.

