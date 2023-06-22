Sahara Group, Covenant University collaborate on transforming human capital

Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has announced a strategic partnership with Covenant University aimed at accessing and transforming exceptional talent from the institution to outstanding global business leaders.

Under the arrangement, Covenant University will provide Sahara talents it would harness support to compete internationally as “innovators birthing sustainable solutions to unfolding global challenges,” the company said in a release.

Speaking during a meeting with the Management Team of the Covenant University in Ota, Nigeria, Ivie Imasogie-Adigun, Group Head, HR at Sahara Group said the collaboration between the energy conglomerate and Covenant University will focus on building a talent pipeline that aligns with Sahara’s business goals.

“Our data over the years indicate that Covenant University is among the top 3 universities where we get the best candidates. Working with Covenant presents a unique opportunity to collaborate with a world-class institution to attract, retain and develop the best talent for our businesses spread across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East,” she said.

Abiodun Adebayo, the Vice Chancellor of Covenant University, who expressed excitement about the partnership, stated that it would open more frontiers, expand the institution’s industry relations, and create more opportunities for graduates of Covenant. “In the past years, we have produced the most employable graduates in Nigeria. We look forward to Sahara Group absorbing more Covenant graduates as it continues to record sterling achievements as a foremost energy company in Africa,” he said.

Emphasizing Covenant’s status as a leading institution in Nigeria, Olujide Adekeye, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, said Covenant was always delighted to partner with reputable organisations like the Sahara Group. “Our graduates have been trained to be world-changers and this opportunity offered by Sahara would help them flourish and excel more,” he said.

Regina Tobi-David, Registrar, Covenant University commended Sahara for choosing to work with Covenant, adding that the partnership was a resounding “testament to the quality of education and training that Covenant University provides to its students.”

Describing interactions with Covenant graduates as a “recruiter’s delight”, Israel Oloyede, Head, Talent Acquisition, Sahara Group, noted that the initiative with Covenant University will give Sahara access to “an incredible talent pool of graduates with diverse backgrounds, skills, and aspirations that will drive innovation and growth.”