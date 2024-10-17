Wigwe University

Wigwe University commences academic activities at its Isiokpo Rivers State campus eight months after the death of Herbert Wigwe, the founder, and former managing director of Access Holdings.

BusinessDay had earlier reported that the university would commence academic operations September 2024.

According to Marwan AI-Akaidi, the acting vice chancellor of Wigwe University then, the institution was also offering scholarships to 100 students.

Al-Akaidi said that the scholarship initiative emphasises the institution’s commitment to providing quality education to all in line with the vision of its late founder, Herbert Wigwe.

“By investing in our students, we are not only shaping the future of our institution but also nurturing a generation of fearless leaders,” Al-Kaidi said.

“This initiative, a testament to the enduring vision of the late Herbert Wigwe, aims to provide exceptional opportunities for students who aspire to become the next generation of fearless leaders,” he added.

Read also: Wigwe University appoints Al-Akaidi as acting vice-chancellor

Herbert Wigwe died in a plane crash in the United States of America along with his wife and son in February 2024.

The acting vice-chancellor said the merit-based scholarships have been designed to support students with exceptional academic achievements, leadership and entrepreneurship capabilities, and a passion for continuous learning.

By alleviating the financial burden of higher education, this scholarship will provide a conducive environment for scholars to thrive, innovate, and make meaningful contributions to society.

To honour the legacy of Herbert Wigwe, Alkaidi disclosed that the university will remain committed to its vision of establishing a world-class institution in Nigeria that meets global standards.

He said Wigwe’s dream was to create a nurturing and innovative academic environment that fosters intellectual growth, critical thinking, and societal impact.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share