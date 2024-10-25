Hard times for patients as health workers begin warning strike

Patients receiving treatment in health institutions across the country are in for hard times as workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals (JOHESU) have declared a seven-day warning strike.

This follows the alleged failure of the Federal Government to address the welfare issues raised by the union.

JOHESU and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals had issued a 15-day ultimatum to the government on October 10, to resolve their outstanding welfare issues or face a nationwide strike.

The unions announced that their members would resume their suspended strike on October 25, 2024 if their demands remain unmet.

JOHESU, an umbrella body comprising various healthcare unions, including the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria and the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, outlined several unresolved issues.

These include the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) in line with the adjustment of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) since 2014, the implementation of a consultant cadre for pharmacists in federal health institutions, and the extension of the retirement age for health workers from 60 to 65 years, with consultants’ retirement age set at 70.

Other demands include the payment of arrears from the CONHESS review, tax waivers on healthcare workers’ allowances, the payment of COVID-19 inducement hazard allowances for omitted health workers, and the immediate suspension of the planned National Health Facility Regulatory Agency (NHFRA) and its activities.

Additionally, the unions are demanding the withdrawal of the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) Standard Operating Procedures introduced by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

