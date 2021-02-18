E195-E2 will offer our passenger superior travel experience – Air Peace COO

Air Peace recently took delivery of the first brand new E195-E2 aircraft in Africa, from Brazilian aerospace conglomerate, Embraer.

This is one out of 13 E195-E2s ordered by the airline in 2019, with purchase rights for 17 of the same aircraft type.

According to the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide, the E195-E2 is uniquely configured to offer a superior travel experience to Air Peace’s customers.

Olajide, who made this disclosure at a media interview, explained why the airline chose the E195-E2 aircraft model, which is a 124-seat capacity state-of-the-art jet with impressive economic performance.

She stated: “Now, why have we introduced the E195-E2? The E2 is a brand new aircraft, super-efficient, an aircraft that is for the future and even now.

“This is because a lot of money will be saved as regards the operating cost, there are savings on fuel, bearing in mind the high cost of aviation fuel in Nigeria. These aircraft coming into the country will help lower operating cost.

“The performance is awesome. A lot of Nigerians who hitherto were apprehensive of travelling by air can now be rest assured. This is the plane for them. Once onboard this aircraft, you will feel transported to a world of luxury and comfort and most importantly, safety. This is what Air Peace represents. This is the Air Peace Experience”.

Describing the cabin configuration, Olajide said: “The interior is excellent. The staggered seats that we have in the Business Class are second to none. Furthermore, there is an innovation with the table- it has an iPad holder”.

She emphasised that Air Peace wants the Nigerian flying public to experience the enhanced comfort, increased privacy and beauty offered by the brand new E195-E2, which is considered the best in its segment.

Olajide revealed that one of the strong points of this plane is its advanced fly-by-wire system which enables the aircraft to adjust seamlessly through turbulence in such a way that the passenger is oblivious to it.